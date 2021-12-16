Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

