Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $680.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE opened at $630.33 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $643.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

