thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.62

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.62 and traded as low as $10.47. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.