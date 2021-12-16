The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $240.89

Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.89 ($3.18) and traded as low as GBX 220.10 ($2.91). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.97), with a volume of 25,483 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.89. The stock has a market cap of £81.30 million and a PE ratio of 10.82.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Dray bought 20,000 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($55,504.16). Also, insider Gilbert Jackson sold 20,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.97), for a total value of £45,794.25 ($60,518.37).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.