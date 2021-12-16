Vivos (RDGL) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Vivos (OTCMKTS: RDGL) is one of 196 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vivos to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vivos and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Competitors 1006 4163 7586 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 32.11%. Given Vivos’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivos has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivos and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 -$960,000.00 -7.00 Vivos Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million 0.78

Vivos’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vivos. Vivos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vivos has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos’ rivals have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -137.11% Vivos Competitors -716.58% -77.40% -17.88%

Summary

Vivos rivals beat Vivos on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

