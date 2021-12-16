Critical Survey: OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) & Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OptimizeRx and Capita’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $43.31 million 22.80 -$2.21 million $0.14 396.93 Capita $4.27 billion 0.23 $17.98 million N/A N/A

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx.

Risk and Volatility

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capita has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OptimizeRx and Capita, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 5 0 3.00 Capita 0 0 1 0 3.00

OptimizeRx currently has a consensus target price of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.56%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Capita.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Capita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx 4.16% 2.03% 1.89% Capita N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Capita on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support. The company was founded by David A. Harrell on November 8, 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, MI.

About Capita

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services. The company was founded by Rodney Malcolm Aldridge in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

