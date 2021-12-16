Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Increases By 89.6%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the November 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Spectral Medical stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.15.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

