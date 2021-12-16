Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Increases By 89.6%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the November 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Spectral Medical stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.15.
About Spectral Medical
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.