ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the November 15th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

ECNCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.03.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

