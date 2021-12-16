Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Up 91.3% in November

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,200 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the November 15th total of 410,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKIUF shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

PKIUF opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. Parkland has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

