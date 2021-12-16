Experian’s (EXPN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,100 ($54.18) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.56) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,108.33 ($41.08).

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,567 ($47.14) on Tuesday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,674 ($48.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,354.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,129.74.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

