$7.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.15 billion and the highest is $7.95 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $7.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $27.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.38 billion to $28.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.68 billion to $27.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $275.28 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $263.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.3% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

