CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.04.

CRWD opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of -224.16 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $1,331,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,696 shares of company stock worth $46,540,479. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

