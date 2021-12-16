L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $260.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.83.

Shares of LHX opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 745,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,272,000 after acquiring an additional 29,191 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 397,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,604,000 after buying an additional 106,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

