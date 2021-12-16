JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target to GBX 160

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 160 ($2.11) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNR. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.38) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Panmure Gordon lowered Senior from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Senior to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.34) to GBX 137 ($1.81) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 119.95 ($1.59).

SNR stock opened at GBX 121.90 ($1.61) on Tuesday. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £511.27 million and a P/E ratio of -17.17.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

