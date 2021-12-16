Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $610.00 by Analysts at Argus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $515.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $565.48 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $566.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $249.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $508.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 204.7% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

