Zacks Investment Research Lowers AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Hold

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AFC Gamma Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, structure, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

