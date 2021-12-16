Alliance Global Partners Trims Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Target Price to $8.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

APTO opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, VP Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $65,526 in the last three months. 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

