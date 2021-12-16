GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE:GPS opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74. GAP has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $37.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 376.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 581,571 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 7.6% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after buying an additional 106,557 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.