Wells Fargo & Company Increases Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $82.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $71.14 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185 in the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 103,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

