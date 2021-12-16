UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

USER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.92.

Get UserTesting alerts:

Shares of UserTesting stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.