HSBC Upgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP opened at $71.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87. WPP has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $75.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 144,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.