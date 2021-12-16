HSBC Upgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.
WPP opened at $71.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87. WPP has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $75.51.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
Further Reading: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.