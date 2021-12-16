Head to Head Review: TIM (NYSE:TIMB) vs. América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TIM pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. América Móvil pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

TIM has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TIM and América Móvil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 América Móvil 0 3 1 0 2.25

TIM presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. América Móvil has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.37%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than América Móvil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 16.55% 10.28% 5.73% América Móvil 9.69% 31.10% 6.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TIM and América Móvil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.65 $354.68 million $0.81 14.12 América Móvil $49.54 billion 1.28 $2.35 billion $1.45 13.38

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than TIM. América Móvil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

