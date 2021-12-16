West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$180.00 at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WFG. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$147.60.

Shares of TSE:WFG opened at C$112.48 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$77.32 and a 52 week high of C$114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.36.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 15.970001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

