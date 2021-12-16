Cormark Boosts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$45.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LB. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of LB opened at C$39.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.91. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$30.55 and a 12 month high of C$45.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.