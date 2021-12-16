$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $34.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,268.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of RCL opened at $70.63 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 109.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.