$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 36.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.