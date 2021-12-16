Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report $305.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.20 million and the lowest is $303.46 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after buying an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $176.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.51. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 148.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.