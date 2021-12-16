Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.62 and traded as high as C$2.68. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 41,945 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$239.10 million and a P/E ratio of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

