Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nocturne Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Nocturne Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBTC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,694,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,694,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,367,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,874,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.