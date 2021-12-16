Traders Buy Large Volume of Global X FinTech ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:FINX)

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,079 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,822% compared to the typical volume of 206 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35.

