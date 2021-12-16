Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,624 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 553% compared to the typical volume of 1,780 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $85.03. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $74.88 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.