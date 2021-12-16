Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,239.57

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,239.57 ($16.38) and traded as low as GBX 886 ($11.71). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 900 ($11.89), with a volume of 13,411 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOK shares. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Lok’nStore Group from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 1,150 ($15.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.31) price objective on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. The company has a market capitalization of £269.78 million and a P/E ratio of 81.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 879.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,239.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 10.67 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $4.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.20%.

In other news, insider Charles Peal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($11.10), for a total value of £252,000 ($333,024.98).

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

