Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $157.41

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.41 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 148.60 ($1.96). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.98), with a volume of 3,093,387 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.33) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 164 ($2.17) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.31) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.31) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.30).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.41. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.