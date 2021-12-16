Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACI. Oppenheimer lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

