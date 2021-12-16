Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $27.82 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 85.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

