Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OEZVY. Barclays lowered shares of Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. Verbund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $930.42 million for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

