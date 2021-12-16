Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Price Target Lowered to €24.75 at Barclays

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €26.00 ($29.21) to €24.75 ($27.81) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS LGDDF opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. Lagardère SCA has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Lagardère SCA Company Profile

Lagardère SA is a holding company, which engages in the publication of books and e-book. It operates through the following segments: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, and Other Activities. The Lagardère Publishing segment includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, covering such areas as education, general literature, illustrated books, part works, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board game, and distribution.

