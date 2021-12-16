Tushar Morzaria Sells 61,230 Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($148,078.37).

Tushar Morzaria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of Barclays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($147,756.52).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 176.48 ($2.33) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 192.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.72. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 111.83 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.78). The company has a market capitalization of £29.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64.

BARC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.30) to GBX 240 ($3.17) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 241.11 ($3.19).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

