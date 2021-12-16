Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VLPNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Erste Group downgraded Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

Voestalpine stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voestalpine (VLPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.