StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Now Covered by CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.