Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) PT Lowered to €137.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.86. Safran has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

