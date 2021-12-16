Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) & La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Financial Comparison

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -672.72% -54.11% -35.51% La Jolla Pharmaceutical 16.67% -15.92% 13.71%

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scholar Rock and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.65%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 256.29%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $15.40 million 58.89 -$86.48 million ($3.41) -7.57 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $33.42 million 3.47 -$39.42 million $0.32 13.16

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Scholar Rock on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

