Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.85 Million

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce sales of $585.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.22 million to $590.40 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of ACHC opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $113,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.