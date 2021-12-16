Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce sales of $585.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.22 million to $590.40 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of ACHC opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $113,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

