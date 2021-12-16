Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,866.75

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,866.75 ($37.88) and traded as high as GBX 3,142 ($41.52). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,978 ($39.36), with a volume of 526,057 shares traded.

GRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($40.37) to GBX 3,340 ($44.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,300 ($43.61) to GBX 3,600 ($47.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Greggs alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,050.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,866.75. The company has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.