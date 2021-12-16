Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $262.77

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €262.77 ($295.25) and traded as high as €298.40 ($335.28). Linde shares last traded at €295.80 ($332.36), with a volume of 704,289 shares changing hands.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($359.55) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($343.82) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($320.22) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($303.37) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($370.79) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €289.41 ($325.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €279.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

