Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

NYSE:MBT opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

