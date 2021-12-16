Barclays Boosts Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 3,350

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,400 ($31.72) to GBX 3,350 ($44.27) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FEVR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.73) to GBX 3,300 ($43.61) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,572.22 ($33.99).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,673 ($35.32) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 2,039 ($26.95) and a one year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,539.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,466.90. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($32.80) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,404.26).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

