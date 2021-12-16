Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) to “Buy”

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs for human and veterinary oncology. Its drugs portfolio comprises Paclical, Doxophos, Docecal and OAS-19, for human treatment as well as Paccal Vet-CA1 and Doxophos Vet, for cancer treatment in dogs, which are in different clinical phases. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is based in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Shares of OASMY opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

