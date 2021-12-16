Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.90

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.90 and traded as high as C$18.39. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.34, with a volume of 138,591 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$826.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.90.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

