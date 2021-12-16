BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.84

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.84 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 170.60 ($2.25). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 163.80 ($2.16), with a volume of 72,170,964 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.44) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.65) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 169.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

